I'm happy, but we're still not there: Fulton

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 4 (PTI) Head coach Craig Fulton is focussed on seeking excellence with the Indian men's hockey team and said the squad is "still not there" after a 4-1 win over Malaysia in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

A day after a disappointing 2-2 draw against five-time defending champions South Korea, India performed better in all departments of the game to outplay Malaysia and jump to the top of the table.

"We played well, we are in good place, some days it doesn't go the way you want. We created enough chances. We are getting it right at the moment. It works in one and it doesn't work in the other game," Fulton said after the match.

"It happens, it happens with best teams but I am proud tonight, the boys played well. We conceded first, but then, we scored goals and then another one." "The structure and the details, the devil is always in the details. We observed more, see and feel more, and than decide we have to do something. So, it's all about composure and not having to rush.

"But we are still not there. When we get there, it's going to be very good," he added.

The South African praised the all-round effort of the team.

"You look at the stats we had 35 circle entries yesterday, we are not disappointed, it's just that we had chances, but we didn't take.

"I think we got the balance right today. Good defence, good pressing, good turnovers. So it was a good combination," Fulton said.

"Everything was all about us today." Fulton said in the business end of the tournament what matters is results.

"At the end of the tournament you either get the result or go home. It's a sort of a quarterfinal, you win or go home. We had a draw yesterday but we had a lifeline and we want to win the next two games that's it." India will take on China in their final Super 4 match on Saturday. PTI SSC AH AH