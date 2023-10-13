I'm in good shape to defend Delhi Half Marathon title: Regasa

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Reigning champion Chala Regasa of Ethiopia feels he is in perfect shape to defend his title at Sunday's Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

The 18th edition of the annual sporting event will feature some of the top-ranked athletes from around the world.

"It feels great to be here and I am very excited to run in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I am feeling in good shape," Regasa said.

Daniel Ebenyo, the favourite for this year's race, has already proved his mettle with a silver medal in the World Half Marathon Championships held at Riga at the beginning of this month and got a silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at 10,000m last year.

As a kid, Ebenyo used to run about 24 km a day to cover the distance to school and back home.

"I started running at the age of 12. I used to see some people's running pictures in magazines and that inspired me to start running," he said here on Friday.

Leonard Barsoton, another elite runner from Kenya, is not new to Indian roads as he has won the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K twice.

"India loves me and I love India. I always win when I come to India. I battled an Achilles injury last year, but now I have fully recovered. I hope I record my personal best on Sunday," Barsoton said.

The women's field includes Vivian Cheruiyot, the Rio Olympian in 5000m, among others.

"I have been away for a few years because I had a baby and look forward to the race on Sunday. I would say that I get very happy when I see the pictures of me running and it's a privilege for an athlete," she said. PTI SSC SSC AH AH