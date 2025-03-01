I’m not the right person to ask, says Nair on query about India selection after 9th ton of season

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Vidarbha batting mainstay Karun Nair on Saturday put the ball in the selectors’ court regarding a strong case for his India call-up after his ninth century of the season, saying “I’m not the right person to ask" the question.

Nair struck an unbeaten 132 against Kerala to help Vidarbha extend their overall lead to 286 runs in the Ranji Trophy final, his fourth century in the red-ball competition which took his tally to 860 runs at 57.33.

Nair, one of the only two Indians in history to have scored triple hundreds in Test cricket, was also in red-hot form in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy wherein he struck 779 runs in only nine matches with five centuries and one fifty at a mind-boggling average of 389.50.

“I'm not the right person to ask. I cannot comment on that. I have to just say that I have to keep performing in every game that I get and if it happens, it happens. I have to do my job to the best,” Nair told the reporters at the VCA Stadium after the close of play on Day Four.

Nair signalled ‘nine’ with his hands to the dressing room on Saturday after completing his ninth ton but maintained that it wasn’t a message to anyone else but to the members of the Vidarbha support staff.

“I'd been speaking about it before this match that I've got eight (centuries), if I score another one, I'll show nine,” said Nair, who has played six Tests and two ODIs for India.

“I was just speaking to some of our sidearm throwers, Yash Thorat, who always help us with batting and everything. We were speaking and I said to him that if I do score a hundred, I'll show him the nine, so it was discussed.” When pressed if the signal was only meant for the Vidarbha support staff, Nair quipped, “You can take it however you want.” Nair said Vidarbha will look to bat as long as possible with the Ranji Trophy final heading towards a draw which would give his side a third title win in their history, having taken a 37-run lead on Day Three.

“When I went in, we were 7/2. It was important for me to stay there and hold one end up and make sure that I score the runs for the team and play the whole day,” he said.

“The focus is again next (for) tomorrow, come with the same focus and keep batting as long as we can.” Nair admitted he was determined to make it count in the second innings with a big knock after being run-out owing to a mix-up in the first innings wherein he made 86.

“Yeah, of course, I was very disappointed I got run out because I knew that it was there to take, the hundred. I felt I (had) missed out. I was really determined to make it count,” Nair said.

“But the second innings are never easy because of the wicket deteriorating, playing on the fourth day. It's never easy. I had that in the back of my mind. I wanted to go out there and put my full efforts,” he said.

The 33-year-old said getting an opportunity to play in the final is immense and he didn’t want to miss out contributing, having done so earlier in his career.

“I just think about it as not many people have the opportunity to play finals and I've been lucky to play four finals,” said the former Karnataka batter.

“Just (to) make sure, always keep thinking that we are all very lucky to be getting this opportunity so just make the most of it. Try your best and be focused and be determined to do well in such matches because not everyone gets to play such matches,” he added.

Nair, who had joined Vidarbha for one season earlier, said he would decide on his future later on.

“Let this season end first,” he quipped.

“I had joined for this season. Obviously, I want to play but there is a lot of time left. First let’s get past tomorrow, a lot of matches are coming up and we will see,” he added. PTI DDV PDS PDS