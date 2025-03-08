I'm open to all formats, but classical chess will always reign: Gukesh

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Unfazed by the evolving chess landscape, reigning world champion D Gukesh is open to compete in all formats but asserted that while freestyle chess brings excitement, the classical chess, with its rich history, will always hold the greatest significance.

With two distinct sets of chess enthusiasts emerging -- one supporting freestyle and the other the showing loyality to classical -- concerns have been raised about a potential split in the sport.

Gukesh, who beat Ding Liren to become world champion last year, sees no reason for division.

"I don't think much about it. Freestyle is exciting, and I'm happy to play it. But it’s too early to say where it's going. We've had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far," he said at the 'India Today Conclave 2025'.

"I wish freestyle becomes big, but I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value. The World Championship cycle still holds the biggest importance for now.” "Freestyle is a great addition to classical, rapid, and blitz. But yeah, we just have to see how it works. I'm open to all," said Gukesh who has confirmed his participation for the Paris leg of Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour slated from April 7-14.

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh are among the top 12 GMs who have confirmed participation for the Paris leg boasting a prize purse of USD 750,000.

German rising star Vincent Keymer won the first Grand Slam in Weissenhaus.

Parents don't have to think about money anymore ================================== Gukesh’s rise to the top was anything but easy. Just a few years ago, his family relied on the generosity of friends to support his international tournament expenses.

“I remember my parents' friends sponsoring me to play tournaments abroad. It was quite difficult at that time, and we had a lot of help from very, very nice and selfless people. Now, the last year was financially very good for us,” he recalled.

The change in circumstances has brought relief not just to him, but more so to his family, he added.

“I think it means a lot to me that my parents don’t have to think about money anymore. We can lead a comfortable life, not struggle like before.” With 13 Indian players in the top-100, Indian chess is experiencing an unprecedented boom post-COVID 19.

Gukesh credits much of this to the legendary five-time former world champion Viswanathan Anand.

“One of the biggest contributions, without a doubt, is what Vishy sir has been doing. Not just his achievements and inspiration, but also his efforts through the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy.” He also acknowledged the role of government support and corporate sponsorships in the sport’s growing popularity.

"After the Olympiad, Candidates, and World Championship, I was rewarded. The support from the government and people of India means a lot -- not just for me but for Pragg (Praggnanandhaa), Vidit (Gujrathi), and others. It's an honour to be part of this revolution."