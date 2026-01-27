I'm some time away but when it's time, it's time: KL Rahul on Retirement

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) KL Rahul has admitted that the thought of retirement did cross his mind but the India batter says it is still "some time away" and he will not drag on when the time comes.

In an interview with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, Rahul said retiring would not be a difficult decision as there is life beyond cricket.

"I've (thought about it). I don’t think it's (retirement) gonna be that difficult," the 33-year-old from Bengaluru, a mainstay of India's Test and ODI teams, told Pietersen on his YouTube channel.

"If you're honest with yourself, when it's time, it's time. And there's no point dragging it. Obviously, I’m some time away." Rahul has scored 4,053 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 35.8, while amassing 3,360 runs in 94 ODIs at 50.9. He has also scored 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 139.

Rahul said he does not consider himself a superstar or too important, which he feels will make the retirement decision easier in the future.

"Just quit. Just enjoy the stuff that you’ve got and you have your family and just do that. That’s the hardest battle. So I try and tell myself that I’m not that important.

"Cricket in our country will carry on. Cricket in the world will carry on. There are more important things in life and I think this mindset I’ve always had, but ever since I’ve had my first baby, it’s just like, the way you look at life is completely different,” he added.

The stylish batter also opened up about the "hardest battle" of dealing with numerous injuries, which led him to question his continuity at the highest level.

“There have been times when I’m injured and I’ve been injured so many times and that’s the hardest battle that you have to face. It’s not the pain that the physio puts you through or the surgeon puts you through," he said.

"It’s the mental battle where your mind just gives up. When it happens so many times, your mind is just like, you’ve done enough. You’ve been lucky enough that cricket’s given you enough money. You can survive for the next how many ever years." Rahul will play for Karnataka in a must-win Ranji Trophy match against Punjab in Mohali on Thursday. PTI ATK BS BS