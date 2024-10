IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni shares lead with 3 others

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Mumbai along with Yash Watarkar (Pune), Arnav Kherdekar (Mumbai), and Saikat Nath (Delhi) with all win record, shared the lead at the end of the fifth round of the SMCA Chess School-organised first All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024.

On the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (ELO Rating 2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (ER 1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (ER 1963) outwitted Palghar's Deepak Soni (ER 1750) on the second board to maintain the winning momentum.

Kherdekar (1846) brushed aside the challenge from Delhi's Tarun N (1730) on the third board, while Saikat Nath (1829) also from Delhi, tasted success defeating Karnataka's Rajeev Rudra (1738) on the fourth board.

Results: Top-10: Round 4: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (4) beat Amey Dandekar (3) 1-0; Yash Watarkar (4) beat Prisha Margaj (3) 1-0; Atish Laddad (4) beat Sanjeev Mishra (3) 1-0; Arnav Kherdekar (4) beat Udupi Acharya (3) 1-0; Guruprasad Kulkarni (3) lost AIM Saikat Nath (4) 0-1; Anirudh Subramanian (3.5) drew Om Gada (3.5) 0.5-0.5; Darsh Shetty (4) beat Kshaunish Jaiswal (3) 1-0; AIM Samarth Patodekar (3) lost Deepak Soni (4) 0-1; Rajeev Rudra (4) beat Shraddha Padvekar (3) 1-0; Aditya Siddharth (3) lost Tarun N (4) 0-1. Round 5: Darsh Shetty (4) lost IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (5) 0-1; Deepak Soni (4) lost Yash Watarkar (5) 0-1; Tarun N (4) lost Arnav Kherdekar (5) 0-1; AIM Saikat Nath (5) beat Rajeev Rudra (4) 1-0;Atharv Soni (4.5) beat Atish Laddad (4) 1-0; Om Gada (4.5) beat Shubham Baviskar (3.5) 1-0; Anirudh Subramanian (4.5) beat Kush Agarwal (3.5) 1-0; Yuti Patel (4) drew Kartik (4) 0.5-0.5; Palaash Mapara (4) drew Dhruv Muthe (4) 0.5-0.5. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC