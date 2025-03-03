IML 2025: Amla stars as South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Vadodara, Mar 3 (PTI) South Africa defeated England by seven wickets riding on Hashim Amla's unbeaten 90 to record their first win of the inaugural International Masters League here on Monday.

Amla anchored South Africa’s chase of 158 with a half-century and received support from Alviro Petersen (49) that helped the side overcome a shaky start.

Reduced to 38/2 after the early dismissals of Henry Davids for a duck and skipper Jaques Kallis (8), Amla and Petersen joined forces to pile misery on the English bowlers.

The right-hander pair matched stroke by stroke with each other to help resurrect the South African innings, with Amla reaching his fifty off 37 balls while Petersen consumed 39 deliveries for his 49 runs, that almost put South Africa over the line before Farhaan Behardien completed the formalities with a first-ball boundary.

Amla remained unbeaten on a gritty 57-ball 90, laced with 12 hits to the fence and once over it but it was his 113-run partnership with Petersen that helped the side set the tone of the chase.

Earlier, South Africa reaped rich dividend from their decision to field after winning the toss as their new ball pair of Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger removed the English opening pair of Phil Mustard and Ian Bell for ducks.

Tottering at 9/2, Tim Ambrose led England’s recovery with a calculative half-century, and was complemented well by skipper Eoin Morgan as the duo joined forces to steady the ship with a 73-run third wicket partnership.

Morgan, who perished after scoring a 34-ball 36 with four boundaries and a six, took the attack to the opposition even as his partner Ambrose was happy to play the second fiddle.

After Morgan’s departure, Ambrose held one end to complete his fifty off 41 balls, even as he felt the pressure of shifting gears.

Darren Maddy gave him company for the next 30 balls, producing mere 21 runs, as South Africa Masters bowlers -- Makhaya Ntini and Thandi Tshabalala -- started tightening the noose around the English batters.

The lack of boundaries eventually led to dismissals of both Maddy (10) and Ambrose (53), who ended up miscuing in their attempts of upping the ante.

Tim Bresnan (11) ended England’s boundary drought after 38 deliveries, with a four off the first official delivery he faced, before his partner Chris Schofield (20 not out) broke the shackles with back to back sixes off Ntini.

In the final over, Chris Tremlett (19 not out) hit three consecutive sixes to push England to 157/6.

Brief Scores: England Masters: 157/6 (Tim Ambrose 53, Eoin Morgan 36, Chris Schofield 20 not out; Garnett Kruger 1/23, Vernon Philander 1/29) lose to South Africa Masters 159/3 (Hashim Amla 90 not out, Alviro Petersen 49; Stuart Meaker 2/35) by 7 wickets. PTI PDS PDS DDV