IML pushed back to first quarter of next year

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The upcoming inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) has been rescheduled and will now be held in the first quarter of next year, the organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

The event was initially scheduled to start from November 17.

The IML will be an annual T20 cricket tournament, initially featuring star cricketers from six countries -- India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

"This decision, necessitated by recent announcements and taken in close consultation with local authorities, ensures compliance with government protocols and legal requirements," the IML said in a release.

"A revised schedule for the IML will soon be released in collaboration with our partners, broadcasters, and players," it added.