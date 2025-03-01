IML: Rahul Sharma takes hat-trick as India Masters beat South Africa by 8 wickets

Vadodara, Mar 1 (PTI) Rahul Sharma recorded a hat-trick as India Masters crushed South Africa by eight wickets to record their third consecutive victory in the International Masters League, here on Saturday.

Sharma returned 4-0-18-3 while recording his hat-trick in the fifth over of the innings, dismissing opener Hashim Amla (9), South Africa skipper Jacques Kallis (0) and Jacques Rudolph (0) to reduce them to 35/3 after a bright start.

South Africa could not recover from those blows and folded for a mere 85 in 13.5 overs with Pawan Negi (2/21), Yuvraj Singh (3/12) and Stuart Binny (2/1) being the other wicket-takers for India.

While Amla was cleaned up by the lanky former India spinner Sharma, both Kallis and Rudolph were adjudged out leg-before.

In reply, India lost Sachin Tendulkar (6) early but Ambati Rayudu hit 41 off 34 balls with seven fours to bolster their chase with an unbeaten knock.

Irfan Pathan perished for 13 off 12 balls with three fours but Yuvraj hung around to complete a commanding win for India, scoring 21 not out off 12 balls with two fours and a six.

Chasing a paltry 86 to win, India scored 89 for two in 11 overs to win with eight wickets and 54 balls to spare here at the BCA Stadium.

Brief scores: South Africa Masters 85 in 13.5 overs (Henry Davids 38; Rahul Sharma 3/18, Yuvraj Singh 3/12, Pawan Negi 2/21, Stuart Binny 2/1) lost to India Masters 89/2 in 11 overs (Ambati Rayudu 41*) by 8 wickets. PTI DDV