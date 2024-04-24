Impact player provides extra cushion to batters to go hard at the end: Gill

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Impact Player has a bit of role to play in making the matches high scoring as he provides the extra cushion for batters to keep going hard at the bowlers, feels Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill.

The ongoing IPL season saw its 12th 200 plus score as Delhi Capitals piled on 224 for 4 against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

"I think impact player has a bit of a role (in making the matches high scoring), even if you lose extra wickets, extra cushion is there for the batters to keep going and it gives the license for the batters to keep going till the end," Gill said after GT's four-run loss.

Despite starting strong, GT bowlers allowed DC to make a comeback as Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel stitched a 113 run-stand and Gill felt his side was guilty of giving away a few extra runs.

"At one stage we thought we will be able to restrict them around 200-210. We gave away a few extra runs in the last couple of overs," Gill said.

"But the good thing about chasing is that you know what you are chasing. It's a small ground, and it's chaseable. Execution becomes very important [for bowlers]. If there's nothing in the wicket for the bowlers, then you have to execute your plans - or your yorkers." Winning skipper Pant was back to his destructive best as he smashed 88 not out of 43 balls. He was adjudged the player of the match for his scintillating knock.

The dashing wicketkeeper batter was delighted to be back in the middle after missing cricketing action for over a year due to injury sustained in a serious car accident.

"Everyday that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field," Pant said.

"I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gives me the confidence in a game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel." PTI APA ATK ATK