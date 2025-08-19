Implications of Gill comeback: All format captaincy in future, Samson doubtful in playing XI

New Delhi: Shubman Gill being handed back T20 vice-captaincy with the World Cup just six months away is an indication of Indian cricket going back to its tried and tested one-captain-for-all-formats policy in the near future.

While Rohit Sharma is still the ODI skipper and Suryakumar Yadav will lead the shortest format team in the T20 World Cup early next year, 'Crown Prince' Gill's 'coronation' as the new 'King' of Indian cricket is now a matter of another six months.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir wants it that way and the current selection committee, at least on the leadership issue, is on the same page with him.

So, if fit and available, expect Gill to lead India in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe and also in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which will be cricket's maiden entry into the quadrennial extravaganza.

That's a the macro picture coming out of the Asia Cup team selection but the sub plot isn't great news for Sanju Samson, whose place in the playing eleven looks to be in danger starting from the Asia Cup.

Going into the T20 World Cup when Rishabh Pant will be available for selection, the road ahead is a tough one for him.

While chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar didn't answer the question on all-format captaincy, he did give his vote about to Gill's presence at the top of the order.

"Gill's form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all," Agarkar said.

While it is the team management's (coach and captain) call on what an ideal playing eleven should look like, Agarkar gave ample indications that Gill will walk into the playing eleven much like earlier before Test commitments made him busy.

"There are more options (for top order) now and Shubman has been in a great form anyway. When they get to Dubai, they can decide on the playing XI according to the opposition and the conditions," Agarkar said.

However, with Samson's game only suited for top three slots, it is impossible to find a position for him going forward.

Abhishek Sharma's slot for the time being is sealed even though he is also continuing to face auditions with Yashasvi Jaiswal in reserves. For a left-right combination, it would be Gill at the other end.

The Gujarat Titans skipper scored 600-plus runs in the last IPL at a strike rate of more than 150.

"Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point (and) so was Abhishek. (But) Abhishek’s performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling (left arm spin) is handy.

"Like I said, he (Gill) was (the) vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket. That was after the last World Cup so even at that point, clearly we were thinking along those lines. Now that he's available, at least he (Suryakumar) has two options.

"It's their headache to pick the batting lineup (now); ours was to pick the 15 and so. But we've got some real depth as far as T20 cricket is concerned and we are very happy with it," Agarkar said.

Only way to fit in Samson is to drop Tilak Varma from the XI and may be fit him at No. 3 or 4 depending on necessity.

But then Tilak is a left-hander, who can occasionally bowl off-spin and is one of the best fielders in this set-up.

Playing Samson would mean that from No. 3 to No.5, there will be three right-handers -- Samson, Surya and Hardik Pandya, which makes the batting composition look one dimensional.

Playing Jitesh Sharma as a finisher cum keeper opens up an option for an extra all-rounder in the side.

But Jitesh is a temporary fix and the real story would unfold once the talismanic Rishabh Pant is fit and gets going.

So where does it leave Samson, who is also set to leave Rajasthan Royals this season? May be a second wicketkeeper's slot for the second time in a row in his second T20 World Cup.