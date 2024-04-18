Important to build bond with not only players but also with coaches you work with: K L Rahul

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) K L Rahul got instant success as captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and he put it mainly down to trusting his instincts, something he didn't do enough in his initial days as a leader.

Rahul took LSG to the play-offs in the franchise's first two years in the IPL and the team could make it three in a row this season.

Before joining LSG, Rahul captained Punjab Kings for two seasons but could not take them to the play-offs. The right-hand batter has also captained India.

Rahul feels he has struck the right balance between backing his gut and listening to the advice of the team management.

"Building a team is about players you pick, key positions you can't afford to miss in the auction. First few years of me captaining, I am not shy to admit, I made a few mistakes as well," he said on fellow India teammate R Ashwin's youtube channel.

Rahul is currently working with head coach Justin Langer and has teamed up with Anil Kumble and Andy Flower in the past.

"There is so much information coming as you captain. Which one to take and which one to not and see you have a gut feel which is against what the coaches are saying.

"Initially, it was hard to go against that as culturally we are taught to respect the elders. Somehow things did not go according to plan and I was not being able to sleep. I have realised you need to build the trust and bond not only with the players but also with the coaches. We both want the same thing." Asked to talk about the leadership styles of current India skipper Rohit Sharma and predecessor Virat Kohli, Rahul said: "Rohit brought sense of calmness in the dressing room. The passion remains the same. It also helps that people have understood their roles and have had enough time to adjust to those roles.

"Virat had already set the benchmark on how to be on the field and Rohit carried on with a bit of calmness," said Rahul.

He also labelled M S Dhoni and Kane Williamson as the true gentlemen of the game. PTI BS ATK ATK