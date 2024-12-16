Important to deal with mental, emotional pressure in World Championship: Gukesh

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) His history-scripting world title was not just a result of good strategy on the chess board, said Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Monday, crediting mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for helping him tame the "emotional pressure" of competing at the biggest stage.

Advertisment

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest ever owner of the world title, arrived here on Monday to a rousing welcome from enthusiastic fans and officials.

"In a world championship, it's not only about chess. There is a lot of mental and emotional pressure to deal with. Paddy's teachings helped me in that regard," Gukesh said in a press meet organised by Velammal Vidyalaya, his childhood school.

Upton, a renowned mental conditioning coach, worked with Gukesh in the run-up to and during the the 14-game marathon event in Singapore.

Advertisment

"The suggestions and the conversations I have had with him, have been very important for me and my development as a player," he said.

Gukesh also detailed how his association started with the South African, who has the experience of working with the 2011 cricket World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the national men's hockey team that bagged a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

"Paddy has been a very important part of my team. After I won the Candidates (April), I asked Sandeep sir (Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital) for a mental trainer," Gukesh recalled.

Advertisment

"He immediately put me in touch with Paddy Upton, who has a lot of experience working with high-performance athletes," said the youngster.

In an interview to PTI a day after Gukesh's win, Upton had lauded the teenager's "self-awareness".

"I think that's the thing that's really stood out, his ability to recognise his thoughts and manage his mind and his understanding of how to do so," Upton said.

Advertisment

"...he is a world champion because he was able to manage himself and remain focused and stay in the game even though he's 0-1 down right from the beginning. So that really is a mark of a champion," he had stated. PTI UNG PM PM PM