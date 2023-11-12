Important to get that confidence: KL Rahul

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, who returned to form scoring the fastest century for India in a World Cup, was a relieved man on Sunday, having spent some time in the middle before the big semi-final against New Zealand.

Rahul took 62 balls to smash the fastest century for India in a World Cup to better skipper Rohit Sharma's record (63 balls vs Afghanistan) as India posted a massive 410 for 4 against the Netherlands in their last group stage match.

"Not gotten a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today," Rahul, who ended up with 102 off 64 balls, said in the mid-innings break.

"Batting at No 5, it's important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important," he said.

It was a timely knock for Rahul, his first fifty-plus score in eight innings coming just before the knock-out stage.

Rahul went berserk hitting four sixes and 11 fours as India racked up 122 runs in the last 10 overs for their second highest World Cup total.

"It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult.

"It's just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well," he said.

No DRS credit ========= Rahul has also been solid behind the stumps, and also has made a difference with his DRS judgements.

It was in their match against Sri Lanka, Rahul's sharp judgment behind the stumps had earned them the prized-scalp of Dushmantha Chameera for a duck.

Chameera had a faintest of touch as no fielder seemed to have appealed but Rahul after taking the catch was sure of an edge and convinced his skipper to take the DRS.

"Wicketkeeping gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)," he said. PTI TAP ATK ATK