Impressive Indian surfers enter third round of Asian Surfing Championships

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Indian surfers produced a fine effort to advance directly to the Open Men's third round on the opening day of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 here on Monday.

The hosts made a confident display of power surfing through Kishore Kumar 12.17 (Won by an average of 3.77 points ), Srikanth D 13.70 (Won by 1.44) and Ramesh Budihal 12.33 (Won by 4.93).

In surfing, a panel of five judges scores each wave ridden by a surfer on a scale of 1 to 10 (with two decimal places).

The highest and lowest scores are discarded, and the surfer receives the average of the remaining three scores.

A perfect ride is 10 points, and a perfect heat score is 20.

Philippines's Neil Sanchez earned the day's highest heat score with a combination of speed, flow, and progressive moves with a staggering 14.00 (Won by 4.13) — to seal his third round place.

A total of 16 heats were run in the Open category, with the top two surfers from each heat moving forward, while others will battle again in the repechage rounds. PTI UNG AH AH