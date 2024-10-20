Impressive performance by Indian athletics contingent at Asian Cross Country

Hong Kong, Oct 20 (PTI) Indian athletes dominated their season's first continental cross country and walked away with 11 medals at the Asian Championships here on Sunday.

India won gold in all four team categories -- men, women and men U-20 and women U-20. While it was a clean sweep in the men's individual 10km event, Indian female athletes claimed gold and silver in the individual 10km race but missed out on bronze.

Gulveer Singh, Asian Games medallist and national record holder over 5,000m and 10,000m track events, topped the chart in the men's 10km race. His winning time was 32:43 minutes.

Abhishek Pal was a close second with a time of 32:49 minutes, while Arun Rathod finished third 32:51 minutes. India's Kartik Kumar was fourth.

Seema clocked 37:20 minutes to edge past compatriot Sanjivani Jadhav and win gold. Sanjivani, who had an identical time of 37:20 minutes settled for silver.

Results: Women (10km): Seema 37:20, Sanjivani Jadhav 37:20, He Wuga (China) 38:02. Team: India (Seema, Sanjivani Jadhav, Ankita (4), Sonika (14). Women (U20) 6km: Li Yuan (China) 22:59, Shilpaben Veljibhai Dihora (India) 23:04, Fang Yujia (China) 23:05. Team: India (Shilpaben Veljibhai Dihora (2), Prachi Ankush Devikar (4), Sunita Devi (6), Ekta Dey (15), China, Hong Kong China. Men: 10km: Gulveer Singh (India) 32:43, Abhishek Pal (India) 32:49, Arun Rathod (India) 32:51. Team: India (Gulveer Singh (1), Abhishek Pal (2), Arun Rathod (3), Kartik Kumar (4), China, Hong Kong China. Men: U20: 8km: Vinod Singh (India) 26:30, Fu Qiguang (China) 26:33, Yu Shuiquing (China) 26:44. Team: India (Vinod Singh, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale (4), Kripashankar Yadav (5), Amardeep Pal (6), China, Hong Kong China. PTI AH KHS