Improve on-court referrals, have one standard ranking system, increase prize money: Vimal

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Badminton World Federation (BWF) needs to plug the loopholes in the system, like improving on-court referrals, having a standard ranking system, increasing prize money and making all tour events a draw of 64, feels renowned India coach Vimal Kumar.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open Super 750 tournament, Vimal gave a slew of suggestions for the betterment of the sport.

"BWF should invest more for referrals, not only for these line decisions but also tap at the net, service fault and others," the former chief national coach said on Wednesday.

"Now suddenly the umpires can say it is a fault but players have no say. We need to get better in such things and not complicate it." There have been debatable faults called by the umpires in world badminton with Lakshya Sen being the latest to find himself at the wrong end on Tuesday when he was penalised for a tap at the net during his opening match against Priyanshu Rajawat.

"The big events like the super 1000s, 750s and 500s need to be well spread out evenly, so that sport gets more visibility. Now it is continuously happening," Vimal continued.

"Also there are so many rankings now, it is all very confusing. There should be just one standard ranking. All points should go just into the year end qualification.

"Now so many unknown players who don't have the calibre are going into the world tour finals. One clear example was of Satwik and Chirag. They were the best combination last year but they didn't qualify for the WTC, so such loopholes need to be plugged by BWF.

"The year end final should involve top 16, four in a group, and the top 2 goes into the semifinal. Qualifying for tour final is not a joke," he added.

The 61-year-old, under whose guidance Saina Nehwal had reached the All England final in 2015 and won two world championship medals, also pitched for higher prize money for the players.

"BWF has to increase the prize money," said the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PBA) director.

"We have been talking about equal prize money but whatever you may say the fact is the three prime categories are men's singles, women's singles and men's doules and they can think of separating the tour like a separate men's and women's tour like tennis.

"In my opinion, the super 1000 events should be a 64 draw not 32. Overall quality of players have gone up and BWF need to discuss these things because these players deserve it, they are much fitter players and it is a much harder sport." Vimal also said BWF needs to look to provide better playing conditions.

"You need to give good playing conditions to players, good shuttle cock with right speed, see there are so many delicate strokes. I sometimes feel sorry for the players because they put in so much effort, it is a tough sport." There have been talks in the past for introducing synthetic shuttle instead of the traditional natural shuttle, which is made from the feathers of geese or ducks.

Vimal said BWF needs to come out with a timeline if it is serious about replacing the natural shuttle.

"I have been hearing about it for last 20 years but there hasn't been any solution. BWF should come out with a timeline like say from 2030-36 onwards, from that generation players will use only new shuttle, then you are giving them time to adjust.

"Straight away you can't introduce because the strokes, the feel is different. So a whole generation of players have to go through that process.

"That's the only way to introduce. Once it is introduced, some delicate shots will go away from the sport but it is okay that's how you evolve." PTI ATK BS BS