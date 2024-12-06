In 200th ISL game, Kerala Blasters eye victory against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) Appearing in their 200th ISL game, Kerala Blasters will have their task cut out as they look to mark the occasion with victory against formidable hosts Bengaluru FC here on Saturday.

The Blues are presently placed in the second spot in the league table, with 20 points from 10 engagements, after six victories and a couple of draws.

As for the Kochi-based Tuskers, they will want to move up the table from the current 10th place, having managed 11 points.

Bengaluru have secured 13 points from their first five home matches this season, and victory on Saturday would take their tally to 16 points, their best-ever after after six home games in ISL history.

Bengaluru FC have never failed to score against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL, netting 27 goals in 16 meetings. The Blues will look to leverage this record to secure another crucial win in the upcoming match.

Sunil Chhetri has been a talisman in this fixture, scoring seven goals, the most by any player in this fixture.

The Kerala Blasters FC have conceded in their last 11 away matches, a streak that could extend to a record-equalling 12 games with another defensive lapse. Their tally of 40 away losses is the joint-most in ISL history alongside NorthEast United FC.

The team is also coming off a 0-1 loss to FC Goa, failing to score for the first time this season. The last time they went goalless in back-to-back matches was in February-March 2023.

Bengaluru FC have dominated the rivalry, with 10 wins in 16 matches, compared to Kerala Blasters FC's 4 wins and 2 draws.

At home, Bengaluru FC are unbeaten against the Kochi-based team, winning five of six matches and scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

Chhetri touched upon his team's rivalry against Kerala Blasters FC by hailing it as one of the most remarkable fixtures in the competition.

Assistant coach Renedy Singh addressed the team's form post the international break in addition to their preparation for the clash against Kerala Blasters FC.

"The first time we played in Kerala, I didn't expect it (the fixture) to grow as much as it has. It's one of the best games to watch, whether it's played in Kochi or Bengaluru. People put a check list on their calendar for this match and I'm sure it will be the same tomorrow," Chhetri said.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre is confident of his team's tactical setup and stressed on defending collectively in the coming match.

"From a technical perspective I think we are on the right track. We have to focus on the team performance. We should defend together as a side and focus on doing the small things right," Stahre said.

Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST. PTI AYG AYG AH AH