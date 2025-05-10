In a first in international cricket, UAE Women retire out all 10 batters in 163-run win over Qatar

Bangkok, May 10 (PTI) In a first in international cricket, all the ten batters of the UAE team retired out at 192 for no loss in 16 overs against Qatar during a bizarre Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat at the Terdthai Cricket Ground here, UAE captain Esha Oza and Theertha Satish stitched 192 runs for the opening wicket in 16 overs.

Oza made 113 from 55 balls with the help of 14 fours and five sixes, while Satish scored 74 from 42 balls.

But then, UAE decided to end the innings. Since a declaration is not allowed in limited-overs cricket, Oza, Satish, and eight other batters -- who did not face any ball -- retired out.

UAE then went on to dismiss Qatar for just 29 runs in 11.1 overs to seal a massive 163-run win.

Rizpha Bano Emmanuel top-scored for Qatar with 20 off 29 balls. Only three batters were able to open their accounts and none other than Emmanuel could score in double-digit figures.

The match, which thus lasted just 27.1 overs, witnessed a record 15 ducks, easily the most in a women's T20 International match.