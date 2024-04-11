In age of social media fan clubs, Kohli continues to swear by perform or perish philosophy

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Virat Kohli started playing international cricket in an era when there was no narrative built around a player by fan clubs on social media.

He knew had to perform instantly to extend his time in the Indian team and that is how he wants the youngsters to approach their careers. Speaking at an Asian Paints event, Kohli said he and his longtime teammate Rohit Sharma often talk about their early days in the Indian team and compare them to current times when fans often pit Indian players against each other on social media.

"Every era is different. We (Rohit and I) often talk about this. Sometimes when you are getting a lot of opportunities, you don't recognise the magnitude of that opportunity. When we came in we knew we would get four games, max five. Nobody is going to wait for you to perform, you perform in those games or you are out of the team," said the champion India batter.

"There were no fan clubs on social media, there was no narrative built around a player, there was no social media, you were only dependant on your skill. That perspective has not changed from the time we made our debuts. That is what we discuss and try to convey to youngsters (the importance of national cap)," added Kohli.

The former India captain, who has amassed as many as 80 international hundreds, is currently the leading run-getter in the 2024 Indian Premier League. PTI BS SSC SSC