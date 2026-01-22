In and out Rinku revels in finisher's role

Raipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rinku Singh doesn't take long to make an impact in the death overs even if his outings in India colours are months apart.

After hitting the Asia Cup-winning four off the only ball he faced in the tournament back in September, Rinku mostly warmed the bench in the T20 series in Australia. He did not get to bat in the one game he was a part of.

That night in Brisbane on November 8 happened to be his latest India appearance until he made a roaring return on Wednesday night with a match-tilting 44 not out off 20 balls.

His couple of sixes and fours in the 20th over off part-timer Daryl Mitchell gave India a much-needed cushion in dewy conditions with 238 for seven proving to be way out of reach for the Black Caps.

Earlier, with Shubman Gill firm at the top of the order, it had become difficult to accommodate Rinku in the playing eleven.

Now with Gill out of the side, the management can give wicket-keeper Sanju Samson an extended run as an opener, creating more room for Rinku to be the finisher in the lower-order alongside Hardik Pandya.

What is remarkable is Rinku's ability to get going from ball one especially against the fast bowlers.

"We are all aware of Hardik's exceptional finishing abilities. (Shivam) Dube is not a finisher, he is a spin enforcer. Now with Sanju Samson locked at the top of the order and with Ishan Kishan back as the wicket-keeper batter, what is left? "You need a finisher with Hardik in the death overs. Who can do it better than Rinku? Jitesh Sharma is a monster hitter against the spinners but against fast bowling and towards the end of the innings, Rinku has great numbers and pedigree and that is why they have gone back to Rinku Singh," India spin great R Ashwin said on his 'YouTube' channel after Rinku was named in the T20 World Cup squad.

His numbers in overs 19-20 are staggering. In the 36 T20s he has been part of, Rinku has hammered 213 runs off 74 balls in overs 19 and 20 with a sensational strike rate of 287.83. He has smashed 22 sixes in that make or break stage of the game.

Considering his prowess as a finisher, it is not a surprise that more than 35 percent of his career runs have come in the last two overs of the innings.

Reflecting on his high pressure knock on Wednesday night, Rinku was stoic as usual.

"There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles, doubles and in between hit the boundary. Also to stay till the end and finish it off. That's what I did," said the left-hander who relies on conventional strokeplay to get the job done in the death overs.

Even when Arshdeep Singh played three dot balls in the penultimate over, Rinku did not feel the frustration at the other end. He knew he could inflict damage in the final over.

India would need his special finishing skills and calibrated calm in defending the World Cup starting next month. PTI BS PM BS PM PM