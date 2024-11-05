In conversation with ACC to revive Afro-Asia Cup after nearly two decades: ACA chair Mukuhlani

Benoni (South Africa), Nov 5 (PTI) The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) has started dialogue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other stakeholders to revive the once popular Afro-Asia Cup, a common meeting ground for players from the two continents, after nearly two decades.

The Afro-Asia Cup has had only two editions to date -- 2005 in South Africa (draw) and 2007 in India (won by Asia).

A third edition of the event was scheduled to be held in Kenya in 2009 but it never happened.

“The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organisation, and the appetite is huge from both ends,” ACA interim chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who is also Zimbabwe Cricket Chair, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

This tournament event gives players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh a unique chance to be in the same team.

“We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council, and obviously our African contingents, they want the Afro-Asia Cup to be revived,” said Mukuhlani.

The ACC is yet to make any response on the matter.

The 2005 Asia squad was captained by then Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and featured the likes of Rahul Dravid, Ashish Nehra and Anil Kumble.

The 2007 Asia XI included MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar while Mohammed Asif, Mohammed Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar represented Pakistan.

ACA planning IPL-style league ======================= The ACA is also pondering over conducting the Africa Premier League, a mini version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While the concept is still in the planning stages, ACA CEO Cassim Suliman said details will emerge once the required approval is received from the respective African cricketing boards.

“It's the mini vision of the IPL. So, we're taking that concept of the IPL and driving that concept to ensure that everybody benefits in that aspect,” he revealed.

“But the board will decide exactly who's hosting and from there, we'll take it to them from there.

“It's going to be like the IPL format, but with a lower status and then we'll grow it from there,” he added. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024