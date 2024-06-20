In India, kayaking and canoeing as sports have a long way to go, says athletes

Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Even as Karnataka hosts its first national-level canoe slalom and kayak cross championship, coaches and athletes highlight the need for a better understanding of the sport and its need.

For instance, even the selection of the river for the sport plays a huge role in how things shape up, former world championship participant Ian Vincent, who is representing Australia here at the event, said.

The 12th Senior and 11th Junior National Canoe Slalom and 2nd National Kayak Cross Championship is being held at Kali River in Ganesh Gudi, Aveda village in Joida taluk till June 21.

“This time the competition is being held in a river built on a dam. This is good, because you can decide the speed of water. It is better since it is a controlled situation. Usually, natural rivers are unpredictable, and you cannot afford to have unpredictable situations in a national championship,” he added.

According to Vincent, who moved to Australia from Manipur and spends his free time teaching kayaking in Manipur, the speed of water can be fearful for those kayaking or canoeing.

Kerala team's Coach and Manager George Felix agreed that the choice of venue this time around has been one of the best so far in India.

“I have seen championships being held in dry land where a bridge was just broken to make water flow. I have also seen players being uncomfortable during such championships. But that is not the case this time,” Felix said. "Aveda village is also a beautiful place connecting with nature. Giving exposure to the green environment positively impacted the students." But he said there is a need for more awareness about the sport, in general, and better infrastructure.

“There are very few training academies specifically dedicated to water sports, and no sufficient funding to acquire equipment. In Kerala, there is absolutely no government recognition or felicitation of athletes who win medals. This demotivates athletes enough to even quit mid-career. Also, as a coach, I feel discouraged to bring more youngsters into the sport,” Felix said.

According to him, the biggest drawback is that people in decision-making positions are not those with a water sports background.

Vincent too said recognition for the sport is the need of the hour.

“It deserves more publicity, because in India I would say the sport is at the entry level. It is also very difficult to get access to quality training,” he said.

Karnataka team coach Dinesh S Suvarn, who has been training athletes for the last 25 years, said India will get there soon. For now, he said, it has been an absolute proud moment for him to witness the championship being organised in Karnataka.

“We expected around 60 participants, but the reality was something else. We saw registrations exceeding 100. We saw participants coming from all over India. Seeing their enthusiasm motivates us to work further,” Suvarn said.

The competition is being jointly organised by Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka and General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure. PTI JR ANE