In school, chess champ Divya came across as a calm girl with Arjun-like focus: Ex-principal

Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) A former school principal of newly-crowned chess champion from Nagpur Divya Deshmukh remembers her as a student with calm composure who started playing the board game when she was just five and also excelled in studies.

Anju Bhutani, former Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Civil Lines in Nagpur, where Deshmukh once studied, on Monday said she was extremely happy with the achievement of the 19-year-old at the international stage.

Teenaged Indian chess player Deshmukh became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup at Batumi in Georgia on Monday as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final. The victory not just earned the Nagpur resident the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster (GM).

Talking to PTI, Bhutani recalled that Deshmukh showed potential to excel in chess when she started playing the game at five.

The child prodigy used to participate in city, state, national and international competitions and had won many competitions during her school days as well, noted the academician, who is currently coordinator and manager at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur.

"One thing which I liked about Divya is her calm composure. She was a very balanced and calm girl. Even if she was defeated she did not look disturbed and when she won she never used to be overexcited," she stated.

Bhutani noted Deshmukh maintained a golden balance between chess and studies.

"She was a brilliant student and did well in academics. When she played tournaments outside Nagpur or India, she would carry her books and complete studies. Teachers were always there to support her whenever she needed guidance, notes or practice material," said the former school principal.

Bhutani emphasised Deshmukh never lost sight of her goal and like Arjun in the epic Mahabharat, her eyes were always focused on the task at hand.

"Nothing deterred her - neither defeat nor victory -- which was the most beautiful aspect of Divya's personality. Whenever Divya won a tournament, she would come to me with the trophy. She spoke less as she was reserved, but her focus and concentration were unmatchable," she affirmed.

"I am the happiest person for what she has achieved. I still share a very good rapport with Divya's parents," Bhutani said.

After her stellar performance at the World Cup, Deshmukh is now the fourth Indian woman player to achieve the GM feat after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

Humpy, 38, became a Grandmaster in 2002 and Deshmukh was born in 2005.

For the record, Deshmukh became the 88th Grandmaster of the country and if she continues to remain resolute in her endeavour, she has the ability to achieve great success.