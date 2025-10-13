Inaara Luthria tops youth category in FEI World Dressage Challenge

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Inaara Luthria topped the youth category of 12-16 years age group in the Federation Equestrian Internationale World Dressage Challenge while representing the Amateur Riders' Club here.

Inaara, 15, scored 69.875 per cent to clinch the top position while recording a close finish as Chennai's Miraya Dadabhoy clocked 69.800s.

The competition was held across the South and North zones of India in Mumbai and Meerut and was judged by Natalia Rubashko from Belarus and Col SS Ahlawat from India.

Inaara, who is coached by Asian Games team gold medallist Hriday Chheda, had earlier qualified for the national team which was placed first in Zone 9, comprising India, Indonesia and Singapore.

At the Junior National Equestrian Championships, she had won a team bronze medal in 2021 which was followed by gold medals in 2022, 2023 and 2024.