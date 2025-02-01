Inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon to be held on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon (INHM) will be held here on Sunday.

Over 10,000 participants are expected to compete across three race categories -- 21.1km, 10km and 5km runs --, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibers and backgrounds.

The event is being organised in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank.

The event will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering the India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path.

INHM will be flagged off by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event will also be graced by senior officers and distinguished personalities from the Armed Forces, civilian guests and renowned sportspersons.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has also joined as an associate partner with Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) playing key roles in ensuring the event's success.

The event aims to celebrate the spirit of fitness, discipline, and national pride. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM