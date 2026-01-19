Inaugural Kabaddi Champions League from Jan 25-Feb 7

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will be held from January 25 to February 7 at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, the organisers informed on Monday.

The KCL has officially announced the match schedule for the inaugural season.

Over 12 days, eight franchises — Sonipat Stars, Gurugram Gurus, Hisar Heroes, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Panipat Panthers, and Faridabad Fighters — will battle it out in a tightly packed league format. PTI AH DDV