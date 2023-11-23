Inaugural Khelo India Para Games to be held in Delhi from December 10-17

New Delhi: The inaugural Khelo India Para Games will be held in Delhi from December 10-17 with over 1350 athletes from 32 states and Union Territories competing in seven disciplines.

Advertisment

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the event will be a "game-changer" for para-sports in the country.

“I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums,” Thakur said in a video uploaded on his official 'X' handle.

With great joy and satisfaction, I'm pleased to announce that the first edition of Khelo India Para-Games will be held from 10 to 17 December in New Delhi.



With over 1350 participants from across 32 states and UT's participating in 7 disciplines, it is going to be a… pic.twitter.com/Z7j2tYvG4s — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 22, 2023

Advertisment

The seven disciplines are para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis, and para weightlifting.

The events will be held across three SAI stadiums -- the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.

Hangzhou Asian Para Games stars Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Neeraj Yadav, Singhraj, Manish, Sonal, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita are expected to represent their respective states in the Para Games.