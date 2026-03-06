Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games to be held in Chhattisgarh from March 26 to April 6

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) will be held in three cities of Chhattisgarh -- Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja -- between March 26 and April 6.

The KITG will feature seven medal sports -- athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming and wrestling. There will be two demonstration sports -- mallakhamb and kabaddi. The Games will see representation from most states and Union Territories of India.

"The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of our expanding footprint that offers an opportunity and scope to every young person wanting to play a sport. It is part of PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and sports has a massive role to play in that journey," said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The logo, theme song and mascot of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games were formally unveiled at the Late B R Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur on December 23.

Mandaviya stressed on how the Games will strengthen the talent base emerging from tribal areas.

"Tapping talent from tribal regions is key and continuously expanding our athlete-base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework," he said.

The KITG 2026 will be jointly managed by the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federations and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, with technical standards benchmarked against international competitions.

The official mascot 'Morveer' is a name deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos. Derived from two powerful words, 'Mor' meaning 'mine or our own' in Chhattisgarhi, and 'Veer', symbolising courage and valour. 'Morveer' represents the spirit, pride and identity of India's tribal communities.

Chhattisgarh becoming the first state to host the national event, dedicated exclusively to tribal athletes, marks a significant milestone in India's sporting journey aimed at tribal empowerment and grassroots inclusion.

The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of the Khelo India Scheme, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Sports Ministry.