Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup begins from January13 with India vs Nepal match

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A potentially exciting match between India and Nepal on January 13 will set the ball rolling for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup to be played here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The January 13-19 tournament will see participation from 39 teams in the men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s competition features 20 teams divided into four groups and the league stage will culminate on January 16, followed by the playoffs beginning on January 17.

The men’s final will take place on January 19.

India are in group A that also has Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan.

In the women’s segment, 19 teams have been divided into four groups.

India are in Group A along with Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The home side will begin its campaign with a match against South Korea on January 14.

Playoff format =========== The top two teams from each group along with the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals before the semis and finals pan out.

Teams and groupings ============== Men: Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya.

======================================== Women: Group A: India, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Indonesia. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK