Inaugural Malaysia T20 set for Dec 5 start

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The first-ever Malaysia T20 league featuring five teams will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 5-23, the stakeholders of the franchise league said on Saturday.

The homegrown talent of Malaysia will be drafted into the five teams alongside some of the biggest names from the world of cricket.

In this draft system, there will be a special quota for the associate nation players as well, stated a press release.

The Malaysian Cricket Association hopes that their inaugural T20 league will turn out to be a "turning point' for the sport in the associated country that is languishing at 25th spot in ICC rankings.

"This may turn out to be a turning point for the cricket of Malaysia. All this can culminate in the growth and development of cricket in our country," Malaysian cricket president Mohammed Iqbal Ali bin Kassim Ali said in the release.

"Our local talent will get an opportunity to play alongside some of the game's legends. We are delighted to have the experience and expertise of the IPG to handhold us in this venture." The tournament is being organised in partnership with IPG Group. PTI TAP AH AH