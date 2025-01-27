Inaugural National Sports Vision Conclave to be held on the sidelines of National Games

Dehradun, Jan 27 (PTI) India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal will headline the inaugural National Sports Vision Conclave which will be held here during the 38th National Games from January 29 to February 12.

The conclave will bring together leading Indian athletes, sports administrators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders under one roof.

Comprising over 30 sessions that include panel discussions, fireside chats and workshops, the conclave will feature feted Olympians and Paralympians such as para badminton player Manasi Joshi, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, fencer Bhavani Devi, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, shooter Anjum Moudgil and legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George among others.

Branded as ‘Mauli Samvad’ in Hindi, the first-ever National Sports Vision Conclave derives its Indian-language name from Mauli, the vibrant mascot of the 38th National Games Uttarakhand 2025 inspired by the majestic Monal, the state bird.

The meet will be held at the Maharana Pratap Sports College Complex on the sidelines of the National Games, which will open on January 28, with the closing ceremony scheduled for February 14.

Anchored in its motto, 'Bridging Sports With Bharat', the conclave is designed to engage, educate and enrich India's sporting ecosystem through thought-provoking discussions on peak athletic performance, gender and social equity, policy-making, athlete welfare and management as well as media engagement.

Eminent movers and shakers in Indian sport such as World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla, CEO of Olympic Gold Quest Viren Rasqinha, fitness and nutrition expert Luke Coutinho, and co-founder and managing director of Baseline Ventures Tuhin Mishra will also be among the speakers. PTI APA AM APA AM AM