Inaugural season of six-team Gujarat Super League to kick off on May 1

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Six teams will be vying for the title in the inaugural edition of the Gujarat Super League (GSL), which will be held in a single round-robin format from May 1-12, with the top two teams at the end of the league stage contesting the final.

Advertisment

The six franchises are – Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers, Vadodara Warriors.

All matches will be streamed live on FIFA+ and the Gujarat State Football Association YouTube Channel.

After the Santosh Trophy Final Round, the GSL will become the second Indian football tournament to be streamed globally on FIFA+.

Advertisment

The matches will be held at the EKA Arena, TransStadia.

The Gujarat Super League is an initiative of the GSFA to make football more popular and strengthen the sport in the state.

Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and the Sports Authority of Gujarat are the main and associate sponsors of the GSL, respectively.

Advertisment

"The players were selected by the six teams through a draft system, which had 250 players from Gujarat and 36 others from 10 different states," said GSFA general secretary Mulrajsinh Chudasama.

"These players have had the experience of playing in various national tournaments like Santosh Trophy, I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, Durand Cup, AIFF Youth Leagues, Reliance Foundation Development League, and other state leagues.

"All the teams are already stationed in Gandhinagar and have begun training sessions since April 15," he added. PTI AH AH ATK