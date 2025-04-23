Inaugural USD4 million DP World India Championship joins 2025 Race to Dubai

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour have launched the DP World India Championship, a new USD4 million tournament, which will be the largest prize-fund event to be held in the country.

The event, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19.

The championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The announcement follows the success of this year's Indian Open, won by Spain's Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

The tournament also marks the Tour's return to the Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.

Originally established in the 1930s, the Lodhi Championship Course hosted the inaugural Indian Open in 1964 and was redesigned by Peter Thomson in 1977, with further enhancements by Gary Player Design in 2019.

PGTI president, Kapil Dev, said, "The inaugural DP World India Championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India's rising stature on the international golfing stage.

"We look forward to working jointly with our partners at the DP World Tour in making the event a grand success. The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure.

"A world-class field vying for a record prize purse and playing at a top-notch international venue such as Delhi Golf Club makes for a spectacle for Indian golf fans. The event will greatly contribute to further popularising the sport in our country," added the former India cricket captain.

"As a long-term partner of the Tour, we are delighted to announce the formation of the DP World India Championship. We are committed to growing the game of golf in the country. We are working to elevate the Tour in every way and drive positive community impact," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO and managing director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent of DP World.