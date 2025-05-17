Inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League to be held in Nagpur from June 5-15

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) The Vidarbha Cricket Association on Saturday said that the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will take place from June 5-15.

All matches will be hosted at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, marking a new chapter in the region's cricketing journey.

The league will feature six franchise teams for men and three for women, showcasing a mix of emerging cricketers, local heroes, and seasoned players from the Vidarbha region.

The tournament aims to provide a platform for homegrown talent and strengthen the domestic cricket structure in central India.

Prashant Vaidya, chairman of the governing council of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, said, "The inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League is a long-awaited step toward giving our cricketers the exposure, competition, and recognition they deserve.

"We are committed to making this a world-class tournament and a celebration of local talent," he added.

The VPTL has India pacer and Vidarbha cricket stalwart Umesh Yadav and former India women's team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami as its league ambassadors. PTI AH AH TAP