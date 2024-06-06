Inaugural WHL to scout young and upcoming players

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The inaugural Women's Handball League (WHL) has launched an ambitious "future handball champions program" starting from the upcoming season in January, 2025 with an aim to scout and develop young and talented women players in India.

With this goal in mind, WHL, Southeast Asia's first women's handball league, has entered into a long-term partnership with homegrown equipment manufacturer, Nivia Sports, to conduct multiple talent hunt programs across the country to tap and nurture young prospects of the game.

The sports equipment manufacturer will provide the official ball, equipment, and kit to all players, officials and talented youngsters. The Indian handball team is currently ranked fifth in Asia and the country has 10,000 registered players and close to 30,000 players playing the game in the country.

The league will feature prominent players from India, along with those from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The league, which will be played under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation and supported by the Asian Handball Federation, is set to feature six franchise teams in its inaugural edition.