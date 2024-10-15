Inaugural Women's Kabaddi League to be preceded by selection trials and auction: organisers

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The upcoming inaugural season of Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) will be preceded by nationwide selection trials leading to the auction process, the organisers said on Tuesday, without specifying any dates.

The WKL will feature several teams, including the Bengaluru Hawks, Delhi Durgas, Gujarat Angels, Haryana Hustlers, Great Marathas, Rajasthan Raiders, Telugu Warriors, and UP Ganga Strikers, according to a release from the organisers.

"The selection trials for WKL are set to be a major highlight of the upcoming season, as they will open doors for thousands of aspiring female players nationwide," it said.

"The league aims to identify the most talented athletes who will then be selected for the auction process and logically segmented for the playing." The WKL's structure will follow a round-robin and home-away format during selection trials. It also plans participation of international players.