Inconsistent India look to turn things around against Germany in women's Pro League

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Having registered just one victory in four games so far, an inconsistent Indian women's hockey team will look to turn around its fortunes when it takes on Germany in an FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

After a challenging start, India are determined to bounce back and collect crucial points to improve their position in the standings.

The Salima Tete-led side is currently placed eighth with four points from as many matches.

The Indians began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England but fell short in the second match against the same opponents, losing 1-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

In their third game, against Spain, India fought hard but lost 3-4.

The script was the same in their next match, where they were edged out 1-0 by Spain.

The Indian team has shown flashes of brilliance, but now it will be hoping to find consistency as it gears up for the German challenge.

Germany, on the other hand, will also be searching for their first outright win of the tournament.

In six games so far, the Germans have lost four in regulation time and one in a shootout. They managed to secure a bonus point in a shootout victory.

They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with three points, making this a crucial match for both teams.

"We know these upcoming games are very important for us, especially after the close matches we've had. The team has shown a lot of heart and effort, but we need to be more clinical in key moments, especially in converting our chances," said India captain Salima Tete ahead of the game.

"Germany are a tough team, and we expect a challenging battle, but we are determined to turn things around," Salima said.

"We have worked hard in training, focussing on our defence and penalty corner execution. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best in these crucial games. We know what's at stake, and as a team, we are confident that we can rise to the challenge and deliver a strong performance," she added.