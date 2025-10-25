Incredible Alana King's career-best seven-for helps Australia skittle out SA for 97

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Leg-spinner Alana King returned with career-best figures of seven for 17 as Australia bundled out South Africa for a shock low score of 97 in their Women's World Cup game here Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Australia dished out a disciplined attack with King returning with figures of 7-2-18-7, while Megan Schutt (1/21), Kim Grath (1/21) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/19) claimed the other wickets.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31), Sinalo Jafta (29) and Nadine de Klerk (14) reached double figures.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 97 all out in 24 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 31; Alana King 7/18). PTI ATK AT