IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Scoreboard

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 353 India 1st innings: 307 England 2nd innings: Zak Crawley b Kuldeep 60 Ben Duckett c Khan b Ashwin 15 Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 0 Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 11 Jonny Bairstow c Patidar b Jadeja 30 Ben Stokes b Kuldeep Yadav 4 Ben Foakes c & b Ashwin 17 Tom Hartley c Khan b Kuldeep Yadav 7 Ollie Robinson lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Shoaib Bashir not out 1 James Anderson c Jurel b Ashwin 0 Extras: 0 Total: (All out in 53.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1/19 2/19 3/65 4/110 5/120 6/120 7/133 8/133 9/145 10/145 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 15.5-0-51-5, Ravindra Jadeja 20-5-56-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-16-0, Kuldeep Yadav 15-2-22-4. More PTI PDS PDS PDS