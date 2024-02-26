IND vs ENG 4th Test Scoreboard

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the fourth Test between India and England on the fourth day here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 353 India 1st innings: 307 England 2nd innings: 145 India 2nd Innings: (Target 192) Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Hartley 55 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Anderson b Root 37 Shubman Gill not out 52 Rajat Patidar c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0 Ravindra Jadeja c Bairstow b Shoaib Bashir 4 Sarfaraz Khan c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0 Dhruv Jurel not out 39 Extras: (B-4 LB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 61 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1/84 2/99 3/100 4/120 5/120 Bowling: Joe Root 7-0-26-1, Tom Hartley 25-2-70-1, Shoaib Bashir 26-4-79-3, James Anderson 3-1-12-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS