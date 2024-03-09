IND vs ENG fifth Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England (1st Innings): 218 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 473/8 in 120 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Shoaib Bashir 57 Rohit Sharma b Stokes 103 Shubman Gill b Anderson 110 Devdutt Padikkal b Shoaib Bashir 65 Sarfaraz Khan c Root b Shoaib Bashir 56 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15 Dhruv Jurel c Duckett b Shoaib Bashir 15 Ravichandran Ashwin b Hartley 0 Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 30 Jasprit Bumrah st Foakes b Shoaib Bashir 20 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (LB-4 NB-2) 6 Total: (All out in 124.1 overs) 477 Fall of wickets: 1/104 2/275 3/279 4/376 5/403 6/427 7/427 8/428 9/477 10/477 Bowling: James Anderson 16-2-60-2, Mark Wood 15-1-89-0, Tom Hartley 39-3-126-2, Shoaib Bashir 46.1-5-173-5, Ben Stokes 5-1-17-1, Joe Root 3-0-8-0.