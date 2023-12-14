IND vs SA 3rd T20I Scoreboard

Johannesburg, Dec 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India batting: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Hendricks b Shamsi 60 Shubman Gill lbw b Maharaj 8 Tilak Varma c Markram b Maharaj 0 Suryakumar Yadav c Breetzke b Williams 100 Rinku Singh c sub b Burger 14 Jitesh Sharma hit wicket b Williams 4 Ravindra Jadeja run out 4 Arshdeep Singh not out 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (LB-4 NB-1 W-4) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1/29 2/29 3/141 4/188 5/194 6/199 7/199 Bowling: Nandre Burger 4-0-39-1, Aiden Markram 1-0-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-26-2, Lizaad Williams 4-0-46-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-33-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-38-1.