IND vs SA Second Test: Day 3 Scoreboard at tea

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

South Africa 1st innings: 489 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jansen b Harmer 58 KL Rahul c Markram b Maharaj 22 Sai Sudharsan c Rickelton b Harmer 15 Dhruv Jurel c Maharaj b Jansen 0 Rishabh Pant batting 6 Ravindra Jadeja batting 0 Extras: (nb-1) 1 Total: (For 4 wickets in 36 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1/65 2/95 3/96 4/102 Bowling: Marco Jansen 10-3-23-1, Wiaan Mulder 6-3-11-0, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-29-1, Simon Harmer 11-1-39-2. PTI PDS PDS PDS