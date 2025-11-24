Sports

IND vs SA Second Test: Day 3 Scoreboard at tea

NewsDrum Desk
Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

South Africa 1st innings: 489 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jansen b Harmer 58 KL Rahul c Markram b Maharaj 22 Sai Sudharsan c Rickelton b Harmer 15 Dhruv Jurel c Maharaj b Jansen 0 Rishabh Pant batting 6 Ravindra Jadeja batting 0 Extras: (nb-1) 1 Total: (For 4 wickets in 36 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1/65 2/95 3/96 4/102 Bowling: Marco Jansen 10-3-23-1, Wiaan Mulder 6-3-11-0, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-29-1, Simon Harmer 11-1-39-2. PTI PDS PDS PDS