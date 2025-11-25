IND vs SA Second Test: Day 4 Scoreboard at end of SA 2nd innings

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

South Africa 1st innings: 489 India 1st Innings: 201 South Africa 2nd Innings: (Overnight 26/0 in 8 overs) Ryan Rickelton c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 35 Aiden Markram b Jadeja 29 Tristan Stubbs b Jadeja 94 Temba Bavuma c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Washington Sundar 3 Tony de Zorzi lbw b Jadeja 49 Wiaan Mulder not out 35 Extras: (B-9, NB-5, W-1) 15 Total: (Declared for 5 wickets, 78.3 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-74, 3-77, 4-178, 260 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-22-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-1-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 28.3-3-62-4, Kuldeep Yadav 12-0-48-0, Washington Sundar 22-2-67-1, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-9-0, Mitish Reddy 4-0-24-0. More PTI AT AT AT