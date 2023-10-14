India 111 for 2 in 15 overs, chasing 192 against Pakistan

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) In pursuit of 192, India rolled on smoothly to reach 111 for 2 after 15 overs against Pakistan in their marquee World Cup match here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma (61) and Shreyas Iyer (16) are at crease, and India need a further 81 runs to emerge the winner.

Indian captain Rohit was in his elements during the knock, unfurling those trademark pulls to put pressure on Pakistan bowlers.

It was Rohit's 53rd half-century in ODI cricket, and eighth fifty against Pakistan.

The blips in India's chase were the dismissals of opener Shubman Gill, who replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing 11 for this match, and Virat Kohli.

But with Rohit and Shreyas in flow, India are now look well settled for their eighth win over Pakistan in ODI World Cups. PTI UNG AH AH