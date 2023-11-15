India 151 for 1 after 20 overs: Gill scores fifty after Rohit's blazing start

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma continued with his ultra-aggressive approach to give India yet another rollicking start before being dismissed as the hosts put on board 151 for 1 after 20 overs in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Rohit unleashed his power-packed game after winning a crucial toss, hitting four sixes and as many boundaries to make 47 off just 29 balls.

One aggressive shot too many brought about Rohit's downfall but the momentum that he set with his blazing stroke-play allowed Shubhman Gill to set his eye in.

Gill (75 not out off 58 balls) took the baton from his skipper to complete a polished half-century.

Rohit got a couple of boundaries in the opening over before hitting Trent Boult over extra cover for a magnificent six.

There was a pulled six off the same bowler and a flicked six off Tim Southee as Rohit in short time showed his repertoire against short balls. Mitchell Santner ws greeted with a sweep and then a pulled six before holing out to Kane Williamson at mid-off off Southee.

Gill then took over and hit a flurry of boundaries but what stood out was a short arm pull off Lockie Ferguson.

Brief Scores: India 151/1 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 47 off 29 blls, Shubman Gill 75 batting, Virat Kohli 27 batting) vs New Zealand.