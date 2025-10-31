Melbourne: Opener Abhishek Sharma struck a 37-ball 68 amid a top-order batting collapse to lift India to 125 all out against Australia in the second T20 International here on Friday.

All-rounder Harshit Rana batted smartly to contribute a 33-ball 35 while adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket with Abhishek after India were reeling at 49 for five in the eighth over.

Senior pacer Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for Australia, returning excellent figures of 3/13 in four overs after triggering the collapse in the Indian innings.

Brief scores: India: 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3/13).