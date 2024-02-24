India 131 for 4 at tea after bowling out England for 353 in 4th Test

Ranchi: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an unbeaten fifty but off-spinner Shoaib Bashir left India in a spot of bother at 131 for 4 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the fourth Test against England here on Saturday.

India dismissed England for 353 in 104.5 overs in their first innings in the morning session.

In reply, the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) early and then Bashir dismissed Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) in the second session, during which India scored 97 runs for three wickets in 28 overs.

Sarfaraz Khan (1) was giving company to Jaiswal (54 not out) during the break with India trailing by 222 runs.

Earlier, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as England folded for 353 in their first innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century stand for the eighth wicket to take England forward.

In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) hit his maiden Test half-century.

Jadeja (4/67) picked up all three remaining England wickets on day 2.

Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day, while Mohammed Siraj (2/78) picked up two wickets.

India is leading the five-match Test series 2-1.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 353 all out in 104.5 overs (Joe Root not out 122, Ollie Robinson 58, Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38, Ben Foakes 47; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/78).

India 1st innings: 131 for 4 in 38 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 54 batting; Shoaib Bashir 3/32, James Anderson 1/36).