India 34-1 at lunch after bowling out England for 353 in 4th Test

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) India were 34 for one at lunch after bowling out England for 353 on the second day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Advertisment

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) early with James Anderson dismissing him.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (27 not out) and Shubman Gill (4 not out) were at the crease during the break with India trailing by 319 runs.

Earlier, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as England folded for 353 in their first innings.

Advertisment

Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century stand for the eighth wicket to take England forward.

In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) hit his maiden Test half-century.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) picked up all the three remaining England wickets on day 2.

Advertisment

Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day, while Mohammed Siraj (2/78) picked up two wickets.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 353 all out in 104.5 overs (Joe Root not out 122, Ollie Robinson 58, Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38, Ben Foakes 47; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/78).

India 1st innings: 34 for one in 10 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 batting; James Anderson 1/15). PTI ATK AT